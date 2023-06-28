Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Raised by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 4.8% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

