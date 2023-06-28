ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.72

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.72 and traded as high as C$3.77. ADF Group shares last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 14,609 shares trading hands.

ADF Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. ADF Group had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of C$80.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ADF Group Announces Dividend

ADF Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

