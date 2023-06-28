ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 2.1 %

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $860.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.90. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

