ADVFN (LON:AFN) Stock Price Down 8.9%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.10 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26). 20,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 12,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

ADVFN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.17.

ADVFN Company Profile

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors, and other international retail markets.

See Also

