AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $136.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.97 and its 200-day moving average is $136.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

