AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $90.32, but opened at $95.61. AeroVironment shares last traded at $96.19, with a volume of 185,438 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

