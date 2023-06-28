Affiance Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.26.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

