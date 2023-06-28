Affiance Financial LLC Buys 28,085 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) by 469.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC owned about 1.12% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XJH. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of XJH stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

