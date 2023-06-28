Affiance Financial LLC Has $463,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,510 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

