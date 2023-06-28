Affiance Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,626 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 10.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.