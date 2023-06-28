Affiance Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $160.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

