Affiance Financial LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Affiance Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 452.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $158.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $161.48.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.