Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

TSE AFN traded up C$1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$50.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$53.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$950.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$28.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.54 million. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 4.2223191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cormark increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.88.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

