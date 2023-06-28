AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue Jun 23 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a jun 23 dividend on Monday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 1,459,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,980,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $480,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

