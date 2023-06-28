Aion Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 156.6% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $5,450.89 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00133890 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00049369 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030278 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014234 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.