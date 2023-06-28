Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AD.UN traded up C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.33. 38,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,574. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.61 and a 12 month high of C$18.83. The firm has a market cap of C$697.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

