Albion Financial Group UT Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $489.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.45 and a 200-day moving average of $372.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The company has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

