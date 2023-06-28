Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.70). The business had revenue of C$138.49 million during the quarter.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
