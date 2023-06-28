Allworth Financial LP Acquires 52,823 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,823 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $34,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

