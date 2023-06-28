Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,222 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $45,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,041,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $45.03.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

