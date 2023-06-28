Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 48,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

EFA opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.