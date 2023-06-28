Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.19% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $15,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,452,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,085,000 after purchasing an additional 673,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,788 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

