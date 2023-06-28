Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of AAMC traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,234. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $103.50.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

