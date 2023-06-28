Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of AAMC traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,234. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $103.50.
About Altisource Asset Management
