Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.04

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)'s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and traded as low as $15.90. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 6,750 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUSF. Raymond James cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc's holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company's stock.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

