Altrius Global Dividend ETF Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:DIVD)

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0876 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $30.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.

Altrius Global Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Altrius Global Dividend ETF Altrius Global Divid ETF (DIVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in higher-than-average dividend-paying companies across different countries. Securities are selected for their positive demographics, attractive valuations, and sustainable dividends.

