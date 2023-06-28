Altrius Global Dividend ETF Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:DIVD)

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0876 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $30.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Altrius Global Dividend ETF
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altrius Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.