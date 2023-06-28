American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,614 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $168.21 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

