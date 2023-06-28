American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AHOTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 4,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,315. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHOTF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

