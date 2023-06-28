American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on AWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.
American States Water Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water
In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in American States Water in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American States Water by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.
About American States Water
American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.
