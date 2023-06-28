Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Ameris Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. 101,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate purchased 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $250,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 288,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,498.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Millard Choate acquired 7,490 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,526 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,774,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 283,307 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,402,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.