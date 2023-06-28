AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $61,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMETEK by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $159.58 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.98 and a 12-month high of $159.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

