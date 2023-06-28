Amgen Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Amgen has a total market cap of $109.50 million and approximately $12,435.44 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.75022123 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,464.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

