ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.46. 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 5,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management, and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.