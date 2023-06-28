Analysts Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Target Price at $35.09

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.09.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,319,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,229 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of INVH opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

