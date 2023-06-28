Analysts Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Target Price at $17.33

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLNK shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 11,897 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $185,593.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 454,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,097,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,823 shares of company stock worth $301,905. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. UBS Group AG raised its position in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in MeridianLink by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -131.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Rating

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

