Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 9,097 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $325,945.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,197.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $38.36.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 525,165 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

