Anglo American (LON:AAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,222.00

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,222 ($28.25) and last traded at GBX 2,223 ($28.26), with a volume of 737355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,280 ($28.99).

Several analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.79) to GBX 2,700 ($34.33) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.96) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,520 ($32.04) to GBX 2,430 ($30.90) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.96) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,055 ($38.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 770.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,408.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,845.44.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($28.95) per share, with a total value of £6,808.23 ($8,656.36). Insiders acquired a total of 310 shares of company stock valued at $708,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

