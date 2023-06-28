Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.64. 274,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 281,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,300 ($41.96) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($42.59) to GBX 3,150 ($40.05) in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,180.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

