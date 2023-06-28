Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

