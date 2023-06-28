Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $188.63

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $188.63 and last traded at $188.25, with a volume of 4458407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $188.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.72.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

