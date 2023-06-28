ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARX opened at C$17.82 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$13.65 and a 12 month high of C$20.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.31. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 2.5596465 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ARC Resources

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARX. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.32.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

