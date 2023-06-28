Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 1,971 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,983,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.61. 396,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,756. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.