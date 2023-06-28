Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 34,833 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,833 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after buying an additional 124,627 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,956. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $56.89.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.