Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 371 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,099. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

