Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 12.1% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,724 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Adobe by 73.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 246 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $487.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,714. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.77. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $223.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

