Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JEPI traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.83. 1,134,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,375. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

