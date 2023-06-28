Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 730,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

