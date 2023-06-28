Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BILL in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

BILL stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.01. The company had a trading volume of 598,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.22. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

