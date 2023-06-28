Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

UL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 362,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,469. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

