Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arconic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut Arconic from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Arconic Price Performance

ARNC stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

