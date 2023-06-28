Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Reaches $68.25 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $68.25 million and approximately $839,242.45 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00042313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.